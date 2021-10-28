Advertisement

Michiana homeowners deck out their yards for Halloween

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homeowners in Michiana are gearing up for Halloween in creative ways.

16 Morning News Now stopped by a few decked out homes Thursday morning.

In South Bend, homeowner Tim Seward started Salem’s Haunted House four years ago

Each year since, he’s added more and more to the attraction.

The haunted house is a maze in Seward’s backyard, and it’s staffed by volunteers.

“It’s free to come in, we just take donations,” Seward said. “We get people that some will walk out of here and tell us, you know, it’s great. We’ll get some that come out of here and literally go running down the street.”

Salem’s Haunted House is located on at 3010 Salem Drive in South Bend. It will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of this week.

And in Granger, the Hoke family built a ride in their backyard.

It’s called the Chamber of Souls Haunted Mansion.

John Hoke started building the haunted ride in June.

Their back deck serves as the mansion’s foyer and loading area for the ride.

The attraction has been gaining national attention.

“My wife posted a video on TikTok and it blew up,” Hoke said. “So, we had probably what 7 and a half views of just me riding the cart around.”

The Chamber of Souls Haunted Mansion is free, but donations are accepted.

It will be open this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, weather permitting.

For more information, visit @chamberofsouls on Instagram.

