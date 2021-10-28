Advertisement

Medical Moment: Rapid treatment for depression

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and unfortunately treatments for depression don’t always work. In fact, two-thirds of people with depression are not helped by the first antidepressant that they try, and up to a third of people don’t respond to several attempts at treatment.

But a particular type of therapy aimed at treatment-resistant depression is seeking to make a difference.

After 33 years as an airline pilot, a plane crash turned 80-year-old John Herbert’s world upside-down.

“I lost 54 friends in an aviation accident,” Herbert says. “Basically, flew right over that night when I was on my way to Lisbon and the memory just burned in my brain.”

He’s been on antidepressants for almost 20 years since the crash, but they weren’t working as well as he hoped. Dr. Jay Bolaram, a board-certified psychiatrist, says, “Patients who have been through a combination of antidepressants have failed to the treatment response, TMS comes in.”

TMS stands for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. The therapy is a magnetic impulse which delivers guided stimulation to the brain to treat depression. Traditional TMS treatment sessions average 37 minutes, but a recent FDA-cleared device delivers rapid TMS treatment in only three minutes for four to six weeks.

Clinical trials have shown 50% of patients with treatment-resistant depression reached 50% reduction in symptoms and a third of patients achieved complete remission. Before doing the rapid TM treatments, John had a hard time getting out to do the things he loves.

After the rapid TMS treatment, he’s out of the house and back into the swing of things.

Dr. Bolaram says the only side effect of rapid TMS is a mild headache, which can be treated with Tylenol. TMS is not suitable for patients with epilepsy, a history of seizures, or those with any type of metal fragments in their head.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

