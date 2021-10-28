Advertisement

IUSB hosts domestic violence awareness mindfulness walk

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Thursday, community members came together in support of survivors for the Domestic Violence Awareness Mindfulness Walk for Healing.

The one-hour campus walk at Indiana University South Bend was aimed at raising awareness of trauma caused by intimate partner violence, and to learn about hope for healing from trauma. It included information about domestic violence and trauma, mindful walking, a trauma-informed mindfulness practice, and a moment of silence for those who carry the burden of violence-based trauma. Representatives from the YWCA and Family Justice Center/SOS also joined the group.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there are resources available to help. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-900-799-SAFE, or visit NDVH.org.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family releases police interview of Alyssa Shepherd
Family releases police interview of Alyssa Shepherd
16 Morning News Now tagged along with a paranormal group from South Bend Wednesday morning as...
Paranormal team investigates Hacienda on Lincolnway West
A son itching for a trip down memory lane accidentally finds his father’s old Corvette for sale...
Argos man accidentally finds dad’s old Corvette for sale, buys it & brings it back home
Riley High School in South Bend responds Wednesday evening to a “potential threat” on social...
South Bend Riley High School responds to social media threat
Halloween 2021: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

Latest News

Tips for staying safe while Trick or Treating this Halloween
Simple tips to stay safe while trick or treating this Halloween
Parkview Warsaw is expanding to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital.
Construction begins on Parkview Kosciusko Hospital
You’d better pay attention when driving near a school bus or it could really cost you.
Stop Means Stop: Caught on Camera - Part 1
InterCare Community Health Network to host health event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in...
InterCare to hold health event ft. lead blood tests for children in Benton Harbor this weekend