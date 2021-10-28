IUSB hosts domestic violence awareness mindfulness walk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Thursday, community members came together in support of survivors for the Domestic Violence Awareness Mindfulness Walk for Healing.

The one-hour campus walk at Indiana University South Bend was aimed at raising awareness of trauma caused by intimate partner violence, and to learn about hope for healing from trauma. It included information about domestic violence and trauma, mindful walking, a trauma-informed mindfulness practice, and a moment of silence for those who carry the burden of violence-based trauma. Representatives from the YWCA and Family Justice Center/SOS also joined the group.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there are resources available to help. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-900-799-SAFE, or visit NDVH.org.

