Indiana National Guard continues work at Camp Atterbury

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 100 members of the Indiana National Guard continue to work at Camp Atterbury.

The initiative provides support so Afghan families can complete immigration processing safely. Guardsmen are working in a variety of roles, such as warehouse operations, administrative support, and facility maintenance.

The Indiana National Guard is also supporting the state’s initiative for Afghan donations.

