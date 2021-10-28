Advertisement

Indiana National Guard continues work at Camp Atterbury

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 100 members of the Indiana National Guard continue to work at Camp Atterbury.

The initiative provides support so Afghan families can complete immigration processing safely. Guardsmen are working in a variety of roles, such as warehouse operations, administrative support, and facility maintenance.

The Indiana National Guard is also supporting the state’s initiative for Afghan donations.

