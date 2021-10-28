Indiana expects additional 200,000 vaccine doses for kids

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials say the state should be able to immediately give Pfizer vaccines to kids once the shots get official approval from the federal government.

The state’s chief medical officer says Indiana is expected to receive 200,000 additional vaccine doses next week. Smaller shipments of the vaccine are expected after that.

A panel with the FDA approved smaller doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids, and it’s awaiting full FDA and CDC approval.

Indiana has about 600,000 kids in the age range of 5-to-11.

