Freshmen duo wide receivers step up for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season ending injury to Joe Wilkins Jr. and Lawrence Keys leaving the team, Notre Dame is down to just five receivers, two of whom are first years.

Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie are finding their place within the Irish offense.

Styles came through with some big catches and has 73 yards this season.

Colzie is also starting to see more play calls his way as well.

Head coach Brian Kelly says these two have earned their opportunities.

“We’re passed the, ‘yeah, you’re the backup guy,’” Kelly said. “[Wide receivers coach] Del ]Alexander] is moving those guys in now without the, hey, you guys are just giving these guys a blow. They’re in the mix now and if they make a play, they’re staying in. You saw that with with Styles. So yeah, they’re passed that relative to how we’re moving in and out. It’s a competitive situation and we’re going to go with the guys that are making plays. I think that’s how we see those guys. They’re very important to what we’re doing now and moving forward.”

Brian Kelly has also moved over walk on Matt Salerno to the receiver depth chart but he hasn’t recorded a catch yet.

Notre Dame hosts North Carolina under the lights at 7:30 Saturday night.

