First Alert Forecast: More Rain on the Way, Drying Out by Halloween

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with highs staying in the middle 50s by the afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible by the late morning and into the early afternoon. By evening, periods of light rain and scattered showers are likely. Breezy at times, winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 56.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain and showers overnight. Remaining cloudy and breezy at times. Low of 50.

FRIDAY: Overcast skies with periods of showers and light rain throughout the day. Rainfall may reach a half inch in parts of the area. Highs remain constant in the 50s. High of 58.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and a few sprinkles around during the early morning. Remaining mostly cloudy through much of the day with a few sprinkles possible. Sunshine beginning to break out by the late afternoon. Notre Dame football looks dry but chilly with temperatures falling into the lower 40s by the late evening. High of 58.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine is likely with a few high clouds for Halloween. Highs will be back into the 50s. When it is time to collect candy, we will see temperatures fall into the 40s, remaining chilly through the evening. Heading into November we see cooler temperatures set in. Highs into the 40s and another chance for a few scattered showers by the middle of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, October 27th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 56

Wednesday’s Low: 31

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.