Family releases police interview of Alyssa Shepherd

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend marks the third anniversary of the Fulton County bus crash that claimed the life of three siblings and critically injured another boy.

Alyssa Shepherd was convicted of killing them, after she illegally passed their stopped school bus the morning of October 30, 2018.

Video is now released for the first time as Shepherd recalls what happened that day.

Family members requested the video using the Freedom of Information Act and posted it on the Maxstrong Facebook page.

16 News Now also put in a FOIA request and are waiting to hear back.

Family members said the video shows “a lack of remorse” and is “emotionless.”

In the first part of the video, Shepherd is asked basic questions, then police ask her what happened that morning.

“So, when I was driving, um I remember seeing a vehicle and I did not know what it was. Like I didn’t see a stop sign. Like usually when I see a bus I see a stop sign.  So I was like what is that? I had no clue what it was. So like what I remember was trying to figure like what (inaudible) it was. And then all of a sudden I do see kids. I feel like, you know, your memory is so crazy at this point. I feel like I tried stopping, but it was like so too late,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd, who was sentenced to four years in prison just last year, reportedly completed a bible study course through the Department of Corrections and could now be released as early as this December through a “Community Transition Program.”

A motion was reportedly filed against Shepherd’s early release.

