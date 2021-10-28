Advertisement

Elkhart Police need help identifying woman wanted in fraud investigation

Anyone with information on her is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department or Michiana...
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Detectives with the Elkhart Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in a fraud investigation involving several local businesses.

Anyone with information on her is asked to please contact Det. Lambright at 574- 389-4736, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or EPD’s tip line at 574- 389-4777. You can also submit a tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

