Elkhart Police need help identifying woman wanted in fraud investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Detectives with the Elkhart Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in a fraud investigation involving several local businesses.

Anyone with information on her is asked to please contact Det. Lambright at 574- 389-4736, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or EPD’s tip line at 574- 389-4777. You can also submit a tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

