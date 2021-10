ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police are asking for help tracking down burglary suspects.

They’re looking for the suspects who stole from the Riverside Terrace apartment building; you can see the suspects in the above video.

If you have any information, you can call Michiana Crime Stoppers or the Elkhart Police Department at (574)-389-4777.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.