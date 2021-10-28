Advertisement

Construction begins on Parkview Kosciusko Hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Construction is now underway for Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital.

The 88,000-square-foot addition will double the facility’s size and transform it into a full-service hospital. Expansion plans were originally announced in January 2020, and have been updated to provide more comprehensive services – including inpatient care, surgery and specialty clinics – to better serve area patients.

In a press release Thursday, Parkview says the updated plans include a satellite clinic for the Parkview Cancer Institute (PCI), which will allow patients to receive sub-specialty cancer care closer to home.

The addition will be four levels – three stories and a basement – and will be located to the west of the current building

The expansion is projected to create an additional 125 jobs, including clinical and non-clinical roles. Recruitment for those roles will begin closer to the completion of construction in the summer of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the team now can view open positions at parkview.com/careers.

