Wednesday’s Child: Avion aims for new family

(WNDU) - Grant Me Hope is a non-profit organization that helps Michigan foster youth connect with adoptive families. They provided WNDU with the story of 15-year-old Avion. He’s a kind and caring kid who goes out of his way to help others.

“When people are sad, I like going to talk to them, because to me that’s like, I understand they’re having a bad day, and to me, that makes me feel upset and stuff,” said Avion. “So, I’ll walk over there to them and ask them how they’re doing and talk to them to make them feel better.”

This 10th grader likes playing sports and listening to music. He really likes to play music at night.

“I really like calming music, especially when I go to sleep,” said Avion. “It helps me.”

Basketball and football are his favorite sports.

“I’m super competitive, and I play the games for fun,” said Avion. “If I can’t be in the NBA or in the NFL, I would be a doctor, a sports doctor, to help the body.”

He’s a kid who enjoys going to school. He’s good in most of his subjects, but admits he needs some help in math.

“School is really important to me. I actually need some help with math. I struggle with math,” said Avion.

He’s a fun, kind and loving kid who looks forward to a future with an adoptive family.

“I would be with a normal family with other siblings I could talk to,” said Avion. “What adoption means to me is being with an actual family, talking to them, interacting, getting help from them if I need something.

