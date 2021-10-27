Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Avion aims for new family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Grant Me Hope is a non-profit organization that helps Michigan foster youth connect with adoptive families. They provided WNDU with the story of 15-year-old Avion. He’s a kind and caring kid who goes out of his way to help others.

“When people are sad, I like going to talk to them, because to me that’s like, I understand they’re having a bad day, and to me, that makes me feel upset and stuff,” said Avion. “So, I’ll walk over there to them and ask them how they’re doing and talk to them to make them feel better.”

This 10th grader likes playing sports and listening to music. He really likes to play music at night.

“I really like calming music, especially when I go to sleep,” said Avion. “It helps me.”

Basketball and football are his favorite sports.

“I’m super competitive, and I play the games for fun,” said Avion. “If I can’t be in the NBA or in the NFL, I would be a doctor, a sports doctor, to help the body.”

He’s a kid who enjoys going to school. He’s good in most of his subjects, but admits he needs some help in math.

“School is really important to me. I actually need some help with math. I struggle with math,” said Avion.

He’s a fun, kind and loving kid who looks forward to a future with an adoptive family.

“I would be with a normal family with other siblings I could talk to,” said Avion. “What adoption means to me is being with an actual family, talking to them, interacting, getting help from them if I need something.

Click the following links to learn more information about Avion from Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blackout in the bleachers at Friday’s NorthWood High School football game went too far for...
NorthWood High School looking into alleged blackface incident
Thief caught on Ring security camera stealing packages from one New Buffalo resident.
Thief caught stealing packages on Ring security camera...
A son itching for a trip down memory lane accidentally finds his father’s old Corvette for sale...
Argos man accidentally finds dad’s old Corvette for sale, buys it & brings it back home
Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a Monday afternoon robbery of First Source Bank...
1st Source Bank robbed in South Bend
Some St. Joe County residents are frustrated after the commission vetoes a grant that would...
Some St. Joe County residents frustrated after commission vetoes grant

Latest News

525 founder Becky Savage created her organization to make sure no one else has to lose their...
Drug Take Back Day looking to save lives in Michiana
Mishawaka’s Tradehome Shoes dropped off 500 packs of socks at Camp Millhouse as part of their...
500 packs of socks donated to Camp Millhouse
Seth wants to find a permanent home where he can be safe and live his dreams of helping others...
Wednesday’s Child: Seth seeks new family
The home of the South Bend Cubs gave its best Octoberfest impression from 2:00-5:00 P.M. on...
Michiana Festival of Beers raising money at Four Winds Field