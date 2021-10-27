Advertisement

St. Joe County Council budget vote overrides previous vetoes

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. JOE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two weeks ago, the County Council approved the 2022 budget, a salary ordinance, and a $3-million grant that would have funded up to eight additional community health workers.

Commissioners approved the budget, but they vetoed the salary ordinance and the grant. Since then, residents have expressed outrage and anger.

Wednesday, the County Council overrode both vetoes. They’re overriding the salary ordinance veto by a vote of 6-2, and the grant veto by a vote of 7-1.

