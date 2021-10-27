St. Joe County Council budget vote overrides previous vetoes

ST. JOE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two weeks ago, the County Council approved the 2022 budget, a salary ordinance, and a $3-million grant that would have funded up to eight additional community health workers.

Commissioners approved the budget, but they vetoed the salary ordinance and the grant. Since then, residents have expressed outrage and anger.

Wednesday, the County Council overrode both vetoes. They’re overriding the salary ordinance veto by a vote of 6-2, and the grant veto by a vote of 7-1.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.