Search continues for new administrator at Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a new administrator at Portage Manor.

On Wednesday, members of the Portage Manor Board of Managers said they were in need of additional information, and that they were not ready to name a favored candidate for the job. The matter was tabled until the board’s Nov. 4 meeting.

After five years on the job, Robin Challinor resigned amidst talk that some of the Portage Manor property may be sold to a housing developer.

