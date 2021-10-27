Recent lead study can determine how long Benton Harbor will be on bottled water, MDHHS officials say

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Nearly 100,000 cases of water have been provided to Benton Harbor residents so far, but just how long will residents be forced to rely on bottled water?

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, it will depend on the results of a recent lead study that focuses on whether or not the “water chemistry is appropriate for use with a filter.”

“We are in the process of working with the EPA in developing a test study for the filters to ensure that they are efficiently removing the lead from the city of Benton Harbor,” MDHHS Executive Director Elizabeth Hertel told 16 News Now Wednesday.

But until the study is complete, Hertel says she advises residents to continue to follow the state’s guidance to stay off the taps when necessary.

“I just like to reiterate the bottled water is for drinking, for cooking, washing food, brushing your teeth. But the water coming from the taps can still be used for cleaning, laundry, showering, bathing. And it is important to keep that water moving through the pipes so that the corrosion controls that are in place are working,” Hertel says.

However, research shows any ingestion of lead-filled water can lead to problems with: learning, behavior, speech, hearing, growth rates, and development of the nervous system.

But in order to know who has been exposed to lead, officials advise to residents to get a blood lead test, talk with a healthcare provider, or contact the local health department.

“For us at the health department to be able to ensure that were mitigating risk of lead exposure, especially for your kids but everyone in the community, we ask to pause on the filters until we can be certain that the water chemistry is appropriate for use with a filter,” Hertel says.

At this time, Hertel says there is no timetable on when MDHHS will receive the results of its latest lead study.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a time frame because we are working closely with them (EPA) to develop the methodology for that study. But, we continue to work through that and hope to have the details on that done fairly shortly,” Hertel says.

In addition, MDHHS released the following information Wednesday evening on future water pick up sites, and how Benton Harbor families can sign up to have lead removed from their home(s):

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

As of the end of the day Tuesday, MDHHS and volunteers had provided 95,829 cases of free bottled water at community distribution sites and deliveries to residents who are homebound or lack access to transportation. Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

MDHHS is engaging in a long-term effort to eliminate lead action level exceedances, educate communities on the effects of lead in drinking water, and remove lead service lines. This collaborative effort includes the City of Benton Harbor, the Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information. For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

