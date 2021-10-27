Rain Coming Again...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING WET, THEN COLDER... Most of Michiana had a frost this morning...our official low was 31, with some areas between 27 and 30. The sunshine was nice today, but clouds are on the way, and we’ll get times of light rain Thursday afternoon through Friday night. All computer models are showing less than 1″, though, so “light” rain is the key this time. Colder air next week, and models are hinting at some wet flakes at times...

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, but not as cold. Low: 44, Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy and mild with light rain arriving later in the day. High: 56, Wind: E 7-14

Thursday night: Periods of light rain. Low: 50

Friday: Cloudy with light rain at times. High: 58

