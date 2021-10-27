Preparation and recovery is key for Isaiah Foskey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re an opposing quarterback, you do not want to see Isaiah Foskey anywhere near you.

If you do, you most like are winding up on the ground, perhaps even without the ball.

Foskey currently leads the team with 8 sacks. That’s tied for third in all of college football and is the most for the Irish since 2018.

He’s just 5.5 sacks away from Notre Dame’s record for most in a single season.

He also leads the team in tackles for a loss.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says Foskey’s focus on recovery and preparation throughout the week helps him shine on Saturdays.

“He’s great to work with,” Kelly said. “He’s just got a great attitude every day. Look, the kid is, and we all know that we use this word freak, but he takes care of himself. He is so prepared. So, when he comes to practice, you can throw some stuff on him and he handles it very well. Some guys wouldn’t. But he does.”

“It’s just the recovery aspect of it,” Foskey said. “Just going from a game on Saturday, you get Sunday to recover. You feel better by Monday coming in Tuesday. You feel a lot more better than if you didn’t do all of that stuff. I feel like a lot of that stuff with eating right, getting enough sleep those are big aspects and factors in recovery.”

Foskey will look to take care of Sam Howell and the Tar Heels this Saturday night.

Kickoff is at 7:30.

