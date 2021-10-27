Preliminary autopsy results: St. Joseph County Jail inmate died of natural causes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the recent death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail.

At approximately 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a county police official said a 33-year-old man identified as Joseph Valentine had a medical emergency episode. Jail medical personnel and staff immediately began life-saving efforts and called emergency medical technicians to the jail. EMTs arrived on scene but were unable to revive Valentine. He was pronounced dead by first responders shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the preliminary autopsy results show Valentine died of natural causes. But the full results won’t be available for several weeks, as is standard. No foul play is suspected in his death.

