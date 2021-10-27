Advertisement

Preliminary autopsy results: St. Joseph County Jail inmate died of natural causes

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the recent death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail.

At approximately 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a county police official said a 33-year-old man identified as Joseph Valentine had a medical emergency episode. Jail medical personnel and staff immediately began life-saving efforts and called emergency medical technicians to the jail. EMTs arrived on scene but were unable to revive Valentine. He was pronounced dead by first responders shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the preliminary autopsy results show Valentine died of natural causes. But the full results won’t be available for several weeks, as is standard. No foul play is suspected in his death.

Stay with 16 News Now both on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blackout in the bleachers at Friday’s NorthWood High School football game went too far for...
NorthWood High School looking into alleged blackface incident
Thief caught on Ring security camera stealing packages from one New Buffalo resident.
Thief caught stealing packages on Ring security camera...
A son itching for a trip down memory lane accidentally finds his father’s old Corvette for sale...
Argos man accidentally finds dad’s old Corvette for sale, buys it & brings it back home
Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a Monday afternoon robbery of First Source Bank...
1st Source Bank robbed in South Bend
Some St. Joe County residents are frustrated after the commission vetoes a grant that would...
Some St. Joe County residents frustrated after commission vetoes grant

Latest News

Nearly 100,000 cases of water have been provided so far, but just how long will residents be...
MDHHS approved for federal funds to remove leads from homes
He’s a fun, kind and loving kid who looks forward to a future with an adoptive family.
Wednesday’s Child: Avion aims for new family
He’s a fun, kind and loving kid who looks forward to a future with an adoptive family.
Wednesday's Child: Avion aims for a new family
U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez
Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez to posthumously receive Congressional Gold Medal
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders Michigan to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11