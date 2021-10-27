Paranormal team investigates Hacienda on Lincolnway West

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - With Halloween just a few days away, 16 Morning News Now tagged along with a paranormal group from South Bend Wednesday morning as they investigated a local Mexican restaurant.

Michiana Paranormal Investigations launched an investigation at Hacienda on Lincolnway West last week.

The restaurant was formerly a private mansion. The legend says a maid was mysteriously killed in the attic after having an affair with the owner of the mansion. And according to rumors, she can sometimes be seen standing in the upstairs window.

Today, staff at Hacienda have seen and heard strange things.

“Lots of things like lights turning on by themselves, water turning on by itself,” said Cody Jackson, marketing director for Hacienda. “Just figures going by doors and stuff like that. Most of the activity though is in the basement or the attic.”

Michiana Paranormal Investigations uses various pieces of equipment to detect things like movement and sound.

During their investigation, they found something in the attic at Hacienda.

“We captured an unknown, I don’t want to say voice, but some sort of phrase or tone,” said Jeff Price, co-founder of Michiana Paranormal Investigations. “It sounds like three syllables, and we really can’t figure out what it is.”

Besides the audio, Michiana Paranormal Investigations said they didn’t find any other physical evidence inside Hacienda.

