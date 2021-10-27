Advertisement

Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez to posthumously receive Congressional Gold Medal

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will be among those to be posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

It comes as the U.S. House passed legislation to honor the 13 U.S. military service members who were killed in the Kabul Airport bombing in late August.

Sanchez was a Logansport native who enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating from Logansport High School in 2017. He was laid to rest in a ceremony back on Sept. 14.

Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski is among those eager to honor Cpl. Sanchez and the 12 others who were killed. “Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez and 12 of his brothers and sisters in arms paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” Walorski says. “These courageous service members stood in the face of danger to evacuate American citizens, partners, and allies from Afghanistan. It is now our duty to honor their selfless sacrifice and ensure that these heroes are never forgotten.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blackout in the bleachers at Friday’s NorthWood High School football game went too far for...
NorthWood High School looking into alleged blackface incident
Thief caught on Ring security camera stealing packages from one New Buffalo resident.
Thief caught stealing packages on Ring security camera...
A son itching for a trip down memory lane accidentally finds his father’s old Corvette for sale...
Argos man accidentally finds dad’s old Corvette for sale, buys it & brings it back home
Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a Monday afternoon robbery of First Source Bank...
1st Source Bank robbed in South Bend
Some St. Joe County residents are frustrated after the commission vetoes a grant that would...
Some St. Joe County residents frustrated after commission vetoes grant

Latest News

Nearly 100,000 cases of water have been provided so far, but just how long will residents be...
MDHHS approved for federal funds to remove leads from homes
He’s a fun, kind and loving kid who looks forward to a future with an adoptive family.
Wednesday’s Child: Avion aims for new family
He’s a fun, kind and loving kid who looks forward to a future with an adoptive family.
Wednesday's Child: Avion aims for a new family
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders Michigan to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11