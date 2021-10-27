Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez to posthumously receive Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will be among those to be posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

It comes as the U.S. House passed legislation to honor the 13 U.S. military service members who were killed in the Kabul Airport bombing in late August.

Sanchez was a Logansport native who enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating from Logansport High School in 2017. He was laid to rest in a ceremony back on Sept. 14.

Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski is among those eager to honor Cpl. Sanchez and the 12 others who were killed. “Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez and 12 of his brothers and sisters in arms paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” Walorski says. “These courageous service members stood in the face of danger to evacuate American citizens, partners, and allies from Afghanistan. It is now our duty to honor their selfless sacrifice and ensure that these heroes are never forgotten.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.