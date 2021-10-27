Leaf pickup is underway in St. Joe County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ready or not. St. Joseph County’s leaf pickup program is underway.

In fact, it’s well underway, having started nine days ago.

“The trees are still so full, so, I think, you know, with the leaf pickup, I think they need to wait a little bit longer,” said a program subscriber named Aggie, who did not want to give her last name. “Especially for what we have to pay, I think it’s just fair to wait.”

Subscriber Robert Skipton says once the leaves fall in his yard, raking is a daily chore, but his leaves have yet to fall this year.

“They come by their first pass, you know, there’s no leaves down, So, yeah that’s just the way it goes,” said Skipton who pointed to a small pile of leaves by his driveway. “Usually, I have a whole pile all the way across the front (of the yard) like four foot high and four foot deep.”

The county’s contract with a private pickup provider allows the start of the first pass to begin no earlier than the third week in October.” Which this year, was the 18th.

Fotia says the contract also calls for the fourth pass to continue up to December 18th, weather permitting. “You know the recent cold snap has caused a lot of leaves to fall down and they are going to be continuing to fall and the program will continue to go around picking up leaves in a clockwise motion around the county as they continue to fall to complete its four passes this year.”

A map on the leaf pickup website indicates that the first of four scheduled passes is complete in eleven designated zones, and nearly complete in three more.

Leo Cielsielski passed on the county subsidized program. He and a few neighbors shopped around and found a different contractor who will offer half the passes of the county program but with some flexibility where pick up is concerned. “So, we looked around and we found someone who would provide us that service on demand. When we say we’re ready, within a couple of days he comes and picks up our leaves.:

South Bend and Mishawaka will both start their 2021 leaf pickup programs on November first—two weeks later than the start of the county subsidized program.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.