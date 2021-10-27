Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly.

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blackout in the bleachers at Friday’s NorthWood High School football game went too far for...
NorthWood High School looking into alleged blackface incident
Thief caught on Ring security camera stealing packages from one New Buffalo resident.
Thief caught stealing packages on Ring security camera...
A son itching for a trip down memory lane accidentally finds his father’s old Corvette for sale...
Argos man accidentally finds dad’s old Corvette for sale, buys it & brings it back home
Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a Monday afternoon robbery of First Source Bank...
1st Source Bank robbed in South Bend
Some St. Joe County residents are frustrated after the commission vetoes a grant that would...
Some St. Joe County residents frustrated after commission vetoes grant

Latest News

Court documents say Charles Ray Smith talked four people into making large investments over 12...
Elkhart man charged with federal wire fraud
The facility operated at a loss nearly every year for the past decade, with a deficit...
Search continues for new administrator at Portage Manor
The goal is to have it available for children once the FDA and CDC give final approval.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders Michigan to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas