Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders Michigan to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING (WNDU) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is directing the state of Michigan to start ordering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

The goal is to have it available for children once the FDA and CDC give final approval. An FDA advisory panel recommended the approval for children ages 5-to-11 on Tuesday.

Michigan has more than 825,000 kids in the 5-to-11 age range. The state is ordering 287,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine.

Whitmer is calling the potential emergency authorization “a gamechanger.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blackout in the bleachers at Friday’s NorthWood High School football game went too far for...
NorthWood High School looking into alleged blackface incident
Thief caught on Ring security camera stealing packages from one New Buffalo resident.
Thief caught stealing packages on Ring security camera...
A son itching for a trip down memory lane accidentally finds his father’s old Corvette for sale...
Argos man accidentally finds dad’s old Corvette for sale, buys it & brings it back home
Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a Monday afternoon robbery of First Source Bank...
1st Source Bank robbed in South Bend
Some St. Joe County residents are frustrated after the commission vetoes a grant that would...
Some St. Joe County residents frustrated after commission vetoes grant

Latest News

The CDC’s vaccine advisory committee is meeting formally to discuss booster doses for Moderna...
Questions linger over COVID boosters
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: booster shots, kidney stones & more
He’s only one year old and has been training for this moment literally his entire life.
Gus the therapy dog bringning “paw-sitivity” to Beacon Children’s Hospital
Indiana COVID-19
COVID-19 Testing/Vaccination Strike Team available at Four Winds Field