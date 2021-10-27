Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders Michigan to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING (WNDU) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is directing the state of Michigan to start ordering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids.
The goal is to have it available for children once the FDA and CDC give final approval. An FDA advisory panel recommended the approval for children ages 5-to-11 on Tuesday.
Michigan has more than 825,000 kids in the 5-to-11 age range. The state is ordering 287,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine.
Whitmer is calling the potential emergency authorization “a gamechanger.”
