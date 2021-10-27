Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Morning Frost, Lots of Sunshine Wednesday

The first morning with widespread frost across Michiana is here. We do have tons of sunshine to allow for a very nice Wednesday before more chances of rain. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost during the morning. Frost Advisory for all Michiana counties until 10AM EST. Lots of sunshine will quickly get rid of the frost and warm us back into the middle 50s by the early afternoon. High of 56.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies to begin the evening with increasing cloud cover overnight and into Thursday. Temperatures remain mild, in the 40s. Low of 44.

THURSDAY: Cloudy during the first part of the day with scattered showers becoming likely after lunchtime. Scattered showers and periods of light rain are likely through the afternoon and into the evening. Breezy at times. High of 56.

FRIDAY: Staying cloudy and keeping the chance for scattered showers and periods of light rain throughout the day. Breezy at times, with temperatures staying in the 50s. About a half inch more of rain could be possible. High of 58.

LONG RANGE: Scattered showers come to an end on Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies continuing through much of the day. We will dry out for Notre Dame football. Then for Halloween it looks mild with highs in the 50s and some sunshine and a few high clouds. Looking like it will be chilly for Trick-or-Treating once the sun sets.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, October 26th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 55

Tuesday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blackout in the bleachers at Friday’s NorthWood High School football game went too far for...
NorthWood High School looking into alleged blackface incident
Thief caught on Ring security camera stealing packages from one New Buffalo resident.
Thief caught stealing packages on Ring security camera...
Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a Monday afternoon robbery of First Source Bank...
1st Source Bank robbed in South Bend
A son itching for a trip down memory lane accidentally finds his father’s old Corvette for sale...
Argos man accidentally finds dad’s old Corvette for sale, buys it & brings it back home
A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following an accident where a car...
Car vs. bicycle accident in Elkhart sends man to the hospital

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Morning Frost, Lots of Sunshine Wednesday
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Buck
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast - Buck
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Widespread Frost Overnight
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast