First Alert Forecast: Morning Frost, Lots of Sunshine Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost during the morning. Frost Advisory for all Michiana counties until 10AM EST. Lots of sunshine will quickly get rid of the frost and warm us back into the middle 50s by the early afternoon. High of 56.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies to begin the evening with increasing cloud cover overnight and into Thursday. Temperatures remain mild, in the 40s. Low of 44.

THURSDAY: Cloudy during the first part of the day with scattered showers becoming likely after lunchtime. Scattered showers and periods of light rain are likely through the afternoon and into the evening. Breezy at times. High of 56.

FRIDAY: Staying cloudy and keeping the chance for scattered showers and periods of light rain throughout the day. Breezy at times, with temperatures staying in the 50s. About a half inch more of rain could be possible. High of 58.

LONG RANGE: Scattered showers come to an end on Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies continuing through much of the day. We will dry out for Notre Dame football. Then for Halloween it looks mild with highs in the 50s and some sunshine and a few high clouds. Looking like it will be chilly for Trick-or-Treating once the sun sets.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, October 26th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 55

Tuesday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 0.00″

