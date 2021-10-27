Advertisement

Elkhart man charged with federal wire fraud

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is accused of conning at least four people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars through investment scams over several years.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Charles Ray Smith is charged with federal wire fraud. He was arrested last Thursday while the case was filed in federal court in South Bend as part of an FBI investigation.

Court documents say Smith talked four people into making large investments over 12 years, convincing them to buy into an apparently bogus company, but never providing returns on the investment.

