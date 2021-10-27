Advertisement

Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a counterfeiting suspect.

Police say this man pictured below is responsible for counterfeiting back on Sept. 12. He has short dark hair and a tattoo on his right arm.

Police say this man is responsible for counterfeiting back on Sept. 12.
Police say this man is responsible for counterfeiting back on Sept. 12.(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on this individual is encouraged to contact Det. Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or call (574) 891-2349. Please reference case number 21005177.

