Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a counterfeiting suspect.

Police say this man pictured below is responsible for counterfeiting back on Sept. 12. He has short dark hair and a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information on this individual is encouraged to contact Det. Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or call (574) 891-2349. Please reference case number 21005177.

