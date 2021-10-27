Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a counterfeiting suspect.
Police say this man pictured below is responsible for counterfeiting back on Sept. 12. He has short dark hair and a tattoo on his right arm.
Anyone with information on this individual is encouraged to contact Det. Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or call (574) 891-2349. Please reference case number 21005177.
