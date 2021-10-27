Advertisement

Brown Elementary School in St. Joseph dismissing students early due to nearby water main break

Mendenhall schools dismissing early due to water main break; Source: Raycom image bank
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Due to a water main break near Cleveland Road and Brown School Road, Brown Elementary School in St. Joseph will be dismissing students Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

Brown Elementary School is the only school affected by this water main break.

Saint Joseph Public Schools says regular bus routes will be running. If your student is a car rider, please make arrangements to have them picked up by noon. If you are unable to make arrangements, please call the school at 269-926-3500.

