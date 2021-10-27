Board approves contract to fix apartment elevator broken for nearly 1 year

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Based on Glenn Lind’s count, the larger elevator at the Niles Housing Commission has been broken for 290 days now. He lives at the public housing complex located on Cass Street.

“We have some older folks who will use motorized scooters that barely fit in the elevator, and they’re trapped. Can you imagine your grandma being trapped in a building for nine months? It’s unconscionable,” said Lind.

Lori Richardson said her mom is one of those people who has been confined to her apartment.

“She has COPD and some other health, health, you know, issues. And she can’t get down. She’s too winded by the time she gets down to the main floor without somebody taking her down. We try to take her out as much as we can,” remarked Richardson.

Right now, Lori says there is one working elevator. Previously, Niles city officials told 16 News Now it is ADA compliant.

“If you look at how small that elevator is, and imagine putting a lady in a wheelchair and trying to get her downstairs, it’s just - it’s unacceptable,” Richardson countered.

Timeline of elevator issues

January 2021: Elevator broke

June 2021: The Niles Community Development Department told 16 News Now the process for doing a $500,000 repair using federal funding can take longer - since they have to work within HUD guidelines.

July 2021: The city told 16 News Now several contractors were ready to bid within the next 45 days on the elevator project.

Oct. 2027: Board of Commissioners approved the contract for ESI, the company that won the bid to modernize the two elevators at the complex. Board members say delays in the bidding process delayed their vote. ESI reportedly wrote in their proposal the elevators will be done by April 30th, 2022.

“And the other thing they haven’t discussed is what happens in the interim? If the one elevator we have breaks, what happens then? Are they going to move the residents to a hotel that has an elevator? Are they going to provide a per diem because they won’t have a place to cook? So now they need food? We need to know these answers and we need to know now,” said Lind.

Commissioners refused to confirm details after the Wednesday meeting and directed 16 News Now to contact their lawyer, who has yet to return a message.

