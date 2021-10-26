Advertisement

YMCA Camp Eberhart hosting free ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ event on Oct. 30

1,500 people come out for trunk-or-treat. (Source: WALB)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - The YMCA of Greater Michiana will offer Trunk-or-Treat at Camp Eberhart in Three Rivers as an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

The second annual event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. There is no charge to attend.

Trick-or-treaters will drive through the camp and as you drive past each trunk, volunteers will walk up to your car and hand out candy. Trick-or-treaters will also be able to vote for their favorite trunks in three categories: Funniest, Scariest, and Favorite Overall!

For more information about the event or to sign up to host a trunk, please visit ymcacampeberhart.org/trunk-or-treat.

