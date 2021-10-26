Advertisement

Widespread Frost Overnight

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FINALLY...FALL-LIKE WEATHER... Our coldest night of the season (so far) is expected tonight...with temperatures in most areas falling just below freezing. That means a widespread frost in the morning. A storm system will bring light rain at times Thursday afternoon into Friday night, with a slight chance for a shower into Saturday morning. Even colder air is expected next week...

Tonight: Mostly clear...a widespread frost later tonight. Low: 31, Wind: Becoming Calm

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with a milder afternoon. High: 56, Wind: ESE 6-12

Wednesday night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy...light rain likely by afternoon. High: 56

