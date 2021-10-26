Upcoming water distribution dates scheduled in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Department of Health and Human Services for the state of Michigan is announcing more bottled water distribution events in Benton Harbor as the city continues to combat unsafe lead levels in their water.

Upcoming distributions are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 26

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)

- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon-2 p.m.

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 10 a.m.-noon.

- Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 4.-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

Through Sunday, the state and its partners had distributed 88,295 free cases of water to Benton Harbor residents.

