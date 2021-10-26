Thief caught stealing packages on Ring security camera...

NEW BUFFALO, Mi. (WNDU) - Around 1 P.M. on Monday, a New Buffalo resident who wishes to stay anonymous has a package stolen from her porch and captures it all on her Ring security camera.

According to StudyFinds.Org, 43% of Americans have had a package stolen from their home in 2020, with the average price of these stolen goods valuing around $136.

“There’s considerable value in what was coming today in the mail,” says the victim.

“I was sitting at our kitchen table working, because I work from home, and looked out the window and I saw a car pull into our driveway, and uh noticed a person and then all of a sudden, I noticed a person like walking away from my house with packages in his hand.”

The resident’s husband did try to go after the offender, and after realizing that he had gotten away, the family reports the theft to the police.

“The car that this person was driving looks like it was a Chevy HHR and it’s gold. So if anybody in the New Buffalo area notices that there’s a car like that description coming up to their doorway, just make sure that they’re on alert,” says the victim.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, it is important to remember that ‘porch pirates’ are looking for unattended packages.

“And we get packages on a pretty regular basis so, never before, and we’ve had times when packages have you know sat outside for a few hours at a time. Uhm, but I surely will make sure that we don’t let that happen again because I don’t feel safe about it, so. I mean it was so quick,” says the victim.

One way to avoid having your packages stolen is to keep up with your package by tracking it, and trying to grab it as soon as it is delivered.

The victim tells us that the thief was a white male driving a gold Chevy HHR, and is asking anyone with information to contact the Berrien County Police Department.

