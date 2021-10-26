Swan Lake Resort hosting ‘Trick-or-Treat Trails’ Oct. 30

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Swan Lake Resort is hosting it’s first ever “Trick-or-Treat Trails” event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to trick-or-treating, there will be a free hay ride and there will be a costume contest in The Chop House at 6:30 p.m.

The event does not require a reservation to trick-or-treat.

Swan Lake is located at 5203 Plymouth-LaPorte Trail.

For more information, head to the event’s Facebook page.

