Sustainable solutions conference brings businesses together in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The path to cleaner fleets and greener buildings began at South Bend’s Century Center Tuesday.

A sustainable solutions conference brought together fleet managers, facilities managers, along with leaders of non-profits and small businesses. The day was dedicated to sharing information about sustainability efforts.

The conference also dealt with grants that are available to shift fleet vehicles to alternative fuels or electrification.

