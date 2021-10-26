Advertisement

Sustainable solutions conference brings businesses together in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The path to cleaner fleets and greener buildings began at South Bend’s Century Center Tuesday.

A sustainable solutions conference brought together fleet managers, facilities managers, along with leaders of non-profits and small businesses. The day was dedicated to sharing information about sustainability efforts.

The conference also dealt with grants that are available to shift fleet vehicles to alternative fuels or electrification.

