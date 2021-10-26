Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for La Casa de Amistad’s new center

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - La Casa de Amistad unveiled its brand-new building Tuesday.

After a two-year, $3M capital campaign, the non-profit officially re-opened their new home on South Michigan Street.

After spending 35 years in a much smaller space, the new 41,000 square-foot center is a welcome change. The group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the accomplishment.

“This building allows us to grow five times, expand the reach of our youth programs, grow our adult education, bring in our illegal immigration clinic and expand it to a pro bono clinic, do things like vaccination clinics, do things like ceremonies, graduations -- all under one hub,” says Juan Costantino, Executive Director of La Casa de Amistad.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller also attended Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting.

