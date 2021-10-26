Questions linger over COVID boosters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccine boosters, and some of the answers can be confusing.

Dr. Bob Cassady with the South Bend Clinic says part of it depends on your age, and if you’re a member of a high-risk group.

“The recommendations are coming out at different times for different vaccines, so it does take some thought to put it all together,” Cassady says. “If you’re 18-65, if you have a chronic medical condition, (if) you work in a high-risk environment, those would be the reason those people would need a booster shot. So, it is confusing. Maybe calling your doctor is reasonable.”

Cassady says the vaccine you received in the first place is another factor.

“So, for Johnson & Johnson, the recommendation is that actually any adult who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster shot two months later. As you may remember there were some rare cases of blood clots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so if you think you may be at an increased risk of a blood clot disorder, you may want to consider getting a Pfizer or Moderna as your booster.

“For Moderna and Pfizer, the recommendation is that anyone who’s older than 65 is eligible for a booster vaccine six months after they’ve completed the first series,” he added.

Cassady says that’s a lot to remember. So, when in doubt, call your doctor for their guidance.

