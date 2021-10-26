Advertisement

Questions linger over COVID boosters

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccine boosters, and some of the answers can be confusing.

Dr. Bob Cassady with the South Bend Clinic says part of it depends on your age, and if you’re a member of a high-risk group.

“The recommendations are coming out at different times for different vaccines, so it does take some thought to put it all together,” Cassady says. “If you’re 18-65, if you have a chronic medical condition, (if) you work in a high-risk environment, those would be the reason those people would need a booster shot. So, it is confusing. Maybe calling your doctor is reasonable.”

Cassady says the vaccine you received in the first place is another factor.

“So, for Johnson & Johnson, the recommendation is that actually any adult who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster shot two months later. As you may remember there were some rare cases of blood clots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so if you think you may be at an increased risk of a blood clot disorder, you may want to consider getting a Pfizer or Moderna as your booster.

“For Moderna and Pfizer, the recommendation is that anyone who’s older than 65 is eligible for a booster vaccine six months after they’ve completed the first series,” he added.

Cassady says that’s a lot to remember. So, when in doubt, call your doctor for their guidance.

To watch Dr. Bob Cassady’s full “Ask the Doctor” segment that aired on 16 News Now at Noon, click here.

