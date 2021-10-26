Advertisement

Notre Dame Football hoping to stay the course with quarterback play

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football seems to have finally found the right combination of Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner and they’re hoping the success continues as they prep for North Carolina.

With an increased focus on the hurry up offense, Coan was able to get the ball out faster against USC.

That resulted in just one sack for Jack Coan.

Notre Dame also had five drives of 70 plus yards, the most they’ve had in a single game this season.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says they want to continue this pattern.

“You hope that it’s that easy,” Kelly said. “Okay, we hit the right switch, and let’s just obviously duplicate that during the week. But I would say that in the conversations that I had with with Tom [Rees], it would be let’s move in that direction. Let’s replicate it. Let’s continue to use the two quarterbacks in the manner that we did. It seemed to be efficient offensively and it got everybody involved in the right way. We’re gonna move forward in a similar fashion.”

Coan, Buchner and the Irish welcome the Tar Heels into town on Saturday night.

Kickoff is at 7:30 right here on WNDU.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail
A blackout in the bleachers at Friday’s NorthWood High School football game went too far for...
NorthWood High School looking into alleged blackface incident
Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a Monday afternoon robbery of First Source Bank...
1st Source Bank robbed in South Bend
Thief caught on Ring security camera stealing packages from one New Buffalo resident.
Thief caught stealing packages on Ring security camera...
Madison Township is experiencing flooding after the Sunday rain.
Heavy rain causes St. Joseph Co. road closures

Latest News

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws against Southern California in the first half of...
Irish quarterback Jack Coan focused on enjoying the game, ignoring the noise
Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey handles the ball during an NCAA basketball game against Boston...
Dara Mabrey continues Mabrey family history for Notre Dame women’s basketball
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) reaches for yardage as Southern California safety...
Kyren Williams goes off against USC
Indiana running back Stephen Carr (5) is tackled by Ohio State defenders Tommy Eichenberg (35)...
No. 5 Ohio St extends streak with 54-7 blowout at Indiana