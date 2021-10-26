Notre Dame Football hoping to stay the course with quarterback play

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football seems to have finally found the right combination of Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner and they’re hoping the success continues as they prep for North Carolina.

With an increased focus on the hurry up offense, Coan was able to get the ball out faster against USC.

That resulted in just one sack for Jack Coan.

Notre Dame also had five drives of 70 plus yards, the most they’ve had in a single game this season.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says they want to continue this pattern.

“You hope that it’s that easy,” Kelly said. “Okay, we hit the right switch, and let’s just obviously duplicate that during the week. But I would say that in the conversations that I had with with Tom [Rees], it would be let’s move in that direction. Let’s replicate it. Let’s continue to use the two quarterbacks in the manner that we did. It seemed to be efficient offensively and it got everybody involved in the right way. We’re gonna move forward in a similar fashion.”

Coan, Buchner and the Irish welcome the Tar Heels into town on Saturday night.

