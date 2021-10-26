Advertisement

Medical Moment: Kick turf toe to the curb

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Ten years ago, Mike Greenberg never thought he’d be able to serve and volley on a tennis court again.

“So, I broke my foot dancing at a kid’s party, and it was the Michael Jackson moonwalk which actually broke my foot, as pathetic as that is,” Greenberg said.

That break never healed well. Time and wear & tear took a toll.

Doctors diagnosed Mike with an injury to the plantar side of his foot known as turf toe. Most people associate turf toe with sports like football, soccer, and lacrosse played on artificial turf.

“The turf will kind of hold and stay intact,” says orthopedic surgeon Patrick Maloney. “And as that force comes through, rather than the ground giving way, the foot eventually has to give way.”

The injury can happen on other surfaces. Runners, dancers, and tennis players can all struggle with the condition.

Doctors say you can minimize the risk of injury. Wear shoes that provide stability, especially in the toe area. Make sure you stretch your feet so your muscles and soft tissue are less likely to be injured.

Mike opted for surgery to fix the injury. Six months later, he started light workouts. After a year, Mike said he was good as new.

Dr. Maloney says about 80% of all turf toe injuries can be managed by taping and supporting the toe or wearing a boot or other supportive shoe to keep weight off the joint.

