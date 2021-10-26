Advertisement

Halloween safety reminders

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is just a few days away, and first responders are giving important safety reminders ahead of the holiday.

Dave Cherrone, Clay Fire Marshal, said it’s important to always check the candy before kids eat it. Keeping the candy away from pets is also important.

When trick-or-treating, costumes should always be illuminated with glowsticks or flashlights.

“Even if it’s dusk, cars going by, people on their way home from work they’re not thinking of little kids walking around the street,” said Cherrone. “You need to do your due diligence to make sure that when your children are out, that an adult is with them. Don’t just send a bigger child.”

Cherrone also said parents should check the ingredients on any face paint or makeup their kids put on. And remember, hair dyes and sprays are very flammable.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail
Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a Monday afternoon robbery of First Source Bank...
1st Source Bank robbed in South Bend
A blackout in the bleachers at Friday’s NorthWood High School football game went too far for...
NorthWood High School looking into alleged blackface incident
Madison Township is experiencing flooding after the Sunday rain.
Heavy rain causes St. Joseph Co. road closures
FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain Ending, Staying Chilly

Latest News

In addition to trick-or-treating, there will be a free hay ride and there will be a costume...
Swan Lake Resort hosting ‘Trick-or-Treat Trails’ Oct. 30
1,500 people come out for trunk-or-treat. (Source: WALB)
YMCA Camp Eberhart hosting free ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ event on Oct. 30
Boil order
Town of Millersburg under water boil order
Thief caught on Ring security camera stealing packages from one New Buffalo resident.
Thief caught stealing packages on Ring security camera...