Halloween safety reminders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is just a few days away, and first responders are giving important safety reminders ahead of the holiday.

Dave Cherrone, Clay Fire Marshal, said it’s important to always check the candy before kids eat it. Keeping the candy away from pets is also important.

When trick-or-treating, costumes should always be illuminated with glowsticks or flashlights.

“Even if it’s dusk, cars going by, people on their way home from work they’re not thinking of little kids walking around the street,” said Cherrone. “You need to do your due diligence to make sure that when your children are out, that an adult is with them. Don’t just send a bigger child.”

Cherrone also said parents should check the ingredients on any face paint or makeup their kids put on. And remember, hair dyes and sprays are very flammable.

