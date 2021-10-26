First Alert Forecast: Lots of Sun and A Bit Warmer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Some clouds early as sunshine breaks out across Michiana. Temperatures back into the 50s by the afternoon with a breeze at times. Highs in the middle 50s. High of 55.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Turning cold overnight. Widespread areas of frost likely by the morning. Low temperatures falling into the lower 30s across Michiana. Low of 33.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread areas of frost likely during the morning hours. Highs will get back up into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Most of the day is sunny but some clouds move in from the West by the end of the day. High of 59.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers becoming more likely as the day progresses. Highs remain in the middle to upper 50s. Scattered showers remain likely overnight and into Friday. High of 56.

LONG RANGE: Showers are likely to continue, on and off during the day on Friday. Highs remain in the 50s as the showers come to an end by Saturday morning. Sunshine returning by Saturday afternoon and continues into Sunday. Halloween should be dry but turning chilly by Trick-or-Treat time! It looks to get much cooler as we head into November.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, October 25th, 2021

Monday’s High: 49

Monday’s Low: 43

Precipitation: 1.12″

