Eddy Street Trick or Treat returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Eddy Street Commons is giving away over 38,000 pieces of candy Tuesday night as part of its annual trick-or-treating event.

In 2019 around 3,000 kids attended, and organizers are expecting a similar turnout Tuesday.

About 18 businesses will be handing out candy. There will be a lot of fun activities, including crafts, games, a costume parade, and a dance party.

Police and fire will be there so kids can check out their equipment and take pictures with law enforcement.

Chief Coordinator Eric Bowlin says, “It’s so much fun and they are anxious to get out. Last year a lot of them couldn’t go trick-or-treating so we couldn’t do this event. We had to take last year off. Eddy Street Commons is back.”

The event is from 5:30 PM to 8 PM. Attendees should park in the parking garage off of Napoleon Street, as Eddy Street is blocked off for kids’ safety.

