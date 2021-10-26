Advertisement

Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns after sexual assault probe

FILE- In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks senior vice president and general...
FILE- In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks senior vice president and general manager Stan Bowman speaks to the media during the NHL hockey team's convention in Chicago. Bowman resigned Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, following an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)(Amr Alfiky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Chicago Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has resigned after an investigation found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

The results of an independent review commissioned by the team were handed over to the Blackhawks on Monday.

Team CEO Danny Wirtz called the report released Tuesday “both disturbing and difficult to read.”

The NHL responded by fining the team $2 million for mishandling the sexual assault allegations.

