Blackhawks GM Bowman resigns after sexual assault probe

Chicago Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has resigned after an investigation found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

The results of an independent review commissioned by the team were handed over to the Blackhawks on Monday.

Team CEO Danny Wirtz called the report released Tuesday “both disturbing and difficult to read.”

The NHL responded by fining the team $2 million for mishandling the sexual assault allegations.

10/26/2021 3:19:36 PM (GMT -4:00)