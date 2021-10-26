Another “sign” of progress for Four Winds South Bend hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Citizens and key members of the Four Winds Casinos executive team marked a major milestone for the new 23-story hotel that’s being built at the South Bend location.

On Tuesday, people signed the final steel beam that will be place atop the tower.

“It was really historic to be able to be a part of today’s event, the steel topping of this amazing project,” remarked Chairwoman Rebecca Richards.

The ceremony was also meaningful for Four Winds Casinos Chief Operating Officer Frank Freedman.

“This project’s many years in the making, so to get to this point where we’re actually signing the last piece of - you know, the last beam that’s gonna get put in place, it marks a tremendous occasion for all of us - for all of us who’ve worked on the project at this point, and for the citizens, and for the board, the Pokagon Gaming Authority,” said Freedman.

The hotel will include 317 hotel rooms, a ballroom, another restaurant, plus a roof-top pool.

“Pokagon Band always tries to be a good neighbor in the community, and I feel like this is building relationships for the vendors that are involved and the jobs that are created in terms of the construction jobs but after construction, the 350 to 400 that will be created here at the casino in the community,” Richards explained.

The tower is building upon Pokagon heritage.

" It is,” said Richards. “It is building something for generations to come. We try to do things in a good way. We always think about the next seven generations - how we can do things to prosper, do things that will affect them in a good way - a positive way - and this expansion, this building, is gonna be here for many years to come.”

The beam will be placed on the hotel in the coming weeks. Construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

