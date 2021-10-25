Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers

SSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Carson Wentz threw two TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a rain-soaked 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts overcame the wet conditions and an early nine-point deficit to win for the third time in four games following an 0-3 start to the season.

The 49ers dropped their fourth straight game and remained winless at home for more than a year since beating the Rams on Oct. 18, 2020, as the return of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed to provide any spark on a wet night.

