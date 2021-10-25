Advertisement

Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers

El quarterback Carson Wentz (2), de los Colts de Indianápolis, corre ante la mirada de Nick...
El quarterback Carson Wentz (2), de los Colts de Indianápolis, corre ante la mirada de Nick Bosa (97), ala defensiva de los 49ers de San Francisco, durante la segunda mitad del juego de la NFL en Santa Clara, el domingo 24 de octubre de 2021 (AP Foto/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SSANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Carson Wentz threw two TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a rain-soaked 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts overcame the wet conditions and an early nine-point deficit to win for the third time in four games following an 0-3 start to the season.

The 49ers dropped their fourth straight game and remained winless at home for more than a year since beating the Rams on Oct. 18, 2020, as the return of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed to provide any spark on a wet night.

10/24/2021 11:31:22 PM (GMT -4:00)

