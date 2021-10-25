Advertisement

Tricks, but no treat: Lions special teams gambles fall short

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)(Kevork Djansezian | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Dan Campbell emptied the playbook in an effort to get his first NFL victory as a head coach only to see it fall short.

The Detroit coach saw his Lions successfully execute an onside kick and two fake punts Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions were able to jump out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead but were unable to sustain the momentum as the Rams rallied for a 28-19 victory.

According to Sportradar, it is the first time since Jacksonville in Week 15 of the 2014 season that a team has had a successful onside kick and fake punt in the same game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/24/2021 10:17:04 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
First Alert Day continues tonight through Monday as our soaking rain continues. Heavy rain is...
First Alert Weather Day: Times of pounding rain tonight
A Dowagic teenager is dead after his truck drove off the road and hit a tree.
One dead after truck hits tree in Cass County
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Indiana sectionals on Oct. 22
A pickup truck was driving south on Prairie Street when it hit a car head-on.
One dead after Friday morning crash in Elkhart

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Chicago Bears during...
Bears no match for Super Bowl champ Bucs in 38-3 loss
Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) scores against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender...
Raymond gets hat trick as Red Wings beat Blackhawks 6-3
Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey handles the ball during an NCAA basketball game against Boston...
Dara Mabrey continues Mabrey family history for Notre Dame women’s basketball
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) reaches for yardage as Southern California safety...
Kyren Williams goes off against USC