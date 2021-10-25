Trial rescheduled for doctor accused of driving into group of protesters

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a local doctor accused of driving into a group of protesters has been rescheduled.

48-year-old Glenn Wheet is charged with felony criminal recklessness after police say he drove into people demonstrating on July 4, 2020. The incident happened on the Main Street bridge in Mishawaka.

The trial is now scheduled for Feb. 22. If convicted, Wheet could spend up to two and half years behind bars.

