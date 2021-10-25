TRAFFIC ALERT: Indiana Toll Road work to close U.S. 35 next week

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. 35 at the Indiana Toll Road bridge in LaPorte County will be closed starting on or after Sunday, Oct. 31.

INDOT says this bridge was previously struck, and a temporary traffic light was installed on U.S. 35 to direct traffic. The road will be closed for three and a half weeks while the beam that was hit is replaced.

The detour will follow U.S. 20 and State Road 39.

