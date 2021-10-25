Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction at Mayflower/Sample intersection begins Tuesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Construction at the intersection of Mayflower Road and Sample Street starts Tuesday in South Bend.

Crews will be working on new traffic signals, lighting, and moving curbs. The new signals will have a dedicated left turn arrow and vehicle detection sensors to allow for better traffic flow.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-November.

