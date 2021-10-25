Three South Bend siblings back on stage as NBC’s ‘The Voice’ enters knockout round phase
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three South Bend siblings are back on stage competing in NBC’S “The Voice” Monday night right here on WNDU.
We’ve been following the band “Girl Named Tom” for a while now as they compete against other aspiring artists. “The Voice” enters the knockout round phase tonight, with superstar Ed Sheeran serving as a “mega mentor.”
