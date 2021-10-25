Advertisement

Three South Bend siblings back on stage as NBC’s ‘The Voice’ enters knockout round phase

Joshua, Bekah and Caleb Liechty with the band “Girl Named Tom” won the battle last night and...
Joshua, Bekah and Caleb Liechty with the band “Girl Named Tom” won the battle last night and will advance to the next round.(NBC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three South Bend siblings are back on stage competing in NBC’S “The Voice” Monday night right here on WNDU.

We’ve been following the band “Girl Named Tom” for a while now as they compete against other aspiring artists. “The Voice” enters the knockout round phase tonight, with superstar Ed Sheeran serving as a “mega mentor.”

You can watch all the action tonight right here on WNDU starting at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail
First Alert Day continues tonight through Monday as our soaking rain continues. Heavy rain is...
First Alert Weather Day: Times of pounding rain tonight
Three people were shot in two separate morning shootings in South Bend.
SBPD: three people shot in two separate Sunday morning shootings
More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
REMINDER: 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes now in effect

Latest News

Leaf pickup begins in November for Mishawaka residents.
November kicks off Mishawaka leaf pickup
Leaf pickup starts at the start of November for Mishawaka residents.
Leaf pickup begins next week in Mishawaka
Indiana State Police have been requested to investigate after a Sunday inmate death at the St....
ISP investigating inmate death at SJC Jail
Madison Township is experiencing flooding after the Sunday rain.
Heavy rain causes St. Joseph Co. road closures