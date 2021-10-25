Advertisement

Sonny Osborne, bluegrass banjoist behind ‘Rocky Top,’ dies

Bluegrass musician and singer Sonny Osborne, who created the banjo licks on "Rocky Top" as part...
Bluegrass musician and singer Sonny Osborne, who created the banjo licks on "Rocky Top" as part of the The Osborne Brothers, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bluegrass musician and singer Sonny Osborne, whose fast banjo licks turned “Rocky Top” into a hit with The Osborne Brothers, has died. He was 84.

Alison Brown, a Grammy-winning banjo player, told The Tennessean that Osborne died on Sunday. His death was first announced on the website Bluegrass Today, where Osborne was a columnist.

With his older brother, Bobby, who sang and played the mandolin, the bluegrass legends were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, won a CMA Award and help popularize and modernize the genre.

“Rocky Top,” written by songwriting couple Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, was released in 1967, but they had no idea how big the song would become. It became an anthem for the University of Tennessee-Knoxville football team and became one of the official state songs of Tennessee.

“At one time we would open the show with it and then play it again at the end,” Osborne told The Tennessean in 2017. “It was phenomenal, that song. We went to Japan, Sweden, Germany — you’d go anywhere and they’d know ‘Rocky Top.’ It put our name out in front. And it stayed there a long time.”

Osborne has also been credited as an innovator in the genre, using double banjos and six-string banjos on stage and in recordings. The Osborne Brothers also pushed boundaries, using electric guitars and drums, playing on college campuses and even the White House. They also changed up the normal harmony sound by having Bobby Osborne sing high lead in his tenor voice, with Sonny singing baritone and a third interchangeable singer on low tenor, creating a signature stacked vocal style.

Other songs they were known for include “Ruby Are You Mad” and “Tennessee Hound Dog.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail
First Alert Day continues tonight through Monday as our soaking rain continues. Heavy rain is...
First Alert Weather Day: Times of pounding rain tonight
Three people were shot in two separate morning shootings in South Bend.
SBPD: three people shot in two separate Sunday morning shootings
More than 131,000 people will die of lung cancer this year. But now, a new drug is adding years...
Medical Moment: New drug destroys lung cancer
Everyone in northern Indiana’s 574 and 219 telephone area codes will be required to use 10...
REMINDER: 10-digit dialing in Indiana’s 574 & 219 area codes now in effect

Latest News

A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following an accident where a car...
Car vs. bicycle accident in Elkhart sends man to the hospital
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
Bendix Esports Arena is ready for play.
Bendix Arena gaming center signs new sponsorship deal with Xfinity
The gaming center inside Bendix Arena in South Bend is getting a new name under its new...
Xfinity reaches new deal with Bendix gaming center
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Here comes the sun!!